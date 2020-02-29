3 new cases of coronavirus reported in the GTA

York's health department is seeking people who travelled on certain Qatar, Air Canada flights and a GO Transit bus trip

The three new patients were diagnosed with the virus in York and Durham Regions

Two of the new patients had been in Iran; the third case had not visited the country

Ontario confirmed three new positive cases of the coronavirus in the GTA on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 11.

The first case is a 34-year-old woman from York Region who had been to Iran but also had a layover in Denmark. She arrived in Toronto on Feb. 26 and went to McKenzie Health in Richmond Hill on Feb. 27. She was wearing a mask on arrival.

She was not admitted to the hospital due to a low severity of symptoms and she remains in self-isolation, the government said in a news release.

The second case was a 51-year-old woman who returned from Iran to Toronto on Feb. 22. The husband of this woman, a 69-year-old man, also tested positive for COVID-19. He does not have a travel history to Iran. Both visited an Ajax clinic and were tested at Lakeridge Health in Ajax. They are currently both in self-isolation at home, the government said.

“At this time the virus is not circulating locally. However, given the global circumstances, Ontario is actively working with city and health partners to plan for the potential of local spread,” the government said. “The province continues to carefully monitor this situation and encourage residents to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible information sources.”

The government added that the first three cases of the illness in the province have since “been resolved.” All three of these patients have since tested negative for the virus at least 24 hours apart.

York Region Health seeking people on certain Qatar Airways, Air Canada flights, and a GO transit bus

In the case of the 34-year-old female patient, York Region’s health department said Saturday they are seeking individuals who may have been exposed to the virus while the woman was in transit.

On Feb. 25, the health agency said the woman flew in the business class section of Qatar Airways flight QR 483, QR 163 and Air Canada flight AC 883. She was showing symptoms on the flight, they said.

The next day at around 3:55 p.m., she boarded eastbound GO Transit bus number 40 at Toronto-Pearson International Airport’s terminal one.

She sat on the bus’ upper deck before getting off at the Richmond Hill Centre GO Transit Terminal, the agency said.

Anyone who travelled on these flights and was also on this particular GO bus trip is asked to call the York Region Health at 1-800-361-5653, Monday to Sunday between 8:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. “for further assessment.”

“York Region Public Health continues active follow-up of all close contacts of this positive case,” they said. “Individuals that were not in direct or close contact with the individual are not considered at risk of becoming infected.”