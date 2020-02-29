13 Canadian volunteers and staff being detained in Ethiopia

Thirteen Canadians with the Alberta-based group Canadian Humanitarian are being detained in Ethiopia on allegations they were practicing medicine without permission and dispensing expired medication.

The group being held in Africa is comprised of 10 Canadian volunteers and three Canadian staff members. Two Ethiopian staff members are also being held along with the Canadians.

In a statement released on Saturday, the organization says it is working with Global Affairs Canada and the Canadian Embassy in Ethiopia to resolve the matter and expedite the group’s safe return home.

“Just like all of our trips, our team and organization followed all necessary steps and protocols to ensure our group had all permits needed to provide medical support and care while in Ethiopia,” read the statement. “While we cannot comment on the specifics of the expiry of the medication, we can with confidence say that all medicine and care offered by our team was safe.”

Canadian Humanitarian says it vigorously defends the actions and decision of the group with regards to the care being provided in Ethiopia, noting it is “the same care they would provide here in Canada.”

