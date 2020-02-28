Loading articles...

Winter weather kills 1, injures 8 in southern Germany

BERLIN — Heavy winds and snowfall early Friday led to accidents in southern and southwestern Germany that killed a woman in a car and injured eight on a bus.

The woman was killed in an accident on a snowy road in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany news agency dpa reported. Meanwhile, A bus from Croatia was tipped over by gusty winds in Tomerdingen in Baden-Wuerttemberg injuring eight people, two of them severely.

Several train routes were also shut down either as a precaution or by fallen trees.

On Thursday, the Europa League soccer match between Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed at short notice because of the approaching storm.

German weather forecasts predicted that the wintry weather would be over soon, with temperatures rising again on the weekend.

The Associated Press

