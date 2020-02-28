Loading articles...

Weinstein juror: #MeToo movement was not a factor in trial

Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse followed by his his lead attorney Donna Rotunno in the first day of jury deliberations in his rape trial, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — The jury that convicted Harvey Weinstein of rape and sex assault did not consider the trial’s implications for the #MeToo movement, one of the jurors said in an interview aired Friday.

“No, zero, absolutely zero,” juror Drew Malbin said on “CBS This Morning.” “Because it’s not the job and it’s not what we were asked to do.”

He added, “It would be an adulteration of the process to take outside factors and have that weigh on our decision-making process and eventual findings.”

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty Monday of raping an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006. He faces the possibility of years in prison when he is sentenced in March.

Malbin, who was identified in the CBS interview by his first name alone, said the jury took pains to make a decision based on the law and the evidence.

He said the actress’ testimony about the 2013 assault warranted a guilty verdict on the charge of third-degree rape, a lesser charge than the first-degree conviction sought by prosecutors.

“It wasn’t rape in the first degree,” Malbin said. “There was no physical compulsion with the threat of bodily harm or death. But there was no consent given, despite a lack of physical resistance, and a reasonable person should have known that there was no consent given in that instance.”

Weinstein has said that any sexual contact was consensual. His lawyers have promised to appeal the conviction.

At the outset of the trial, Judge James Burke cautioned jurors: “This trial is not a referendum on the #MeToo movement.”

Weinstein, the former Hollywood mogul, has an injured back and other health problems and has been in Bellevue Hospital’s wing for prisoners while awaiting transfer to New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex.

Asked by CBS’ Gayle King whether Weinstein should be in jail, Malbin said, “That’s not for me to say.”

“You know, I could say that a man of his age and of his current health, the general population at Rikers sounds like a pretty dangerous place,” Malbin said.

Also Friday, a newly unsealed court transcript showed that Weinstein’s lawyers wanted the jury foreman kicked off the case for smiling at prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon as he left the courtroom after a tense day of deliberations. Illuzzi didn’t respond to the juror.

Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis asked for Bernard Cody’s removal on Feb. 21, just after the jury sent a note indicating it was deadlocked on the two most serious charges but had reached a unanimous verdict on other ones.

“As we were leaving, Ms. Illuzzi was sitting in her chair. Juror one walked up and looked in her direction, smiled, and said have a great or good weekend,” Cheronis complained in a previously sealed discussion at the judge’s bench.

“I think that is problematic, to say the least,” the lawyer added.

Burke denied Cheronis’ request to remove Cody from the jury, saying: “Nothing wrong with juror one, who was simply smiling when he left the courtroom.”

The transcript of the exchange was provided to reporters who complained that court officers were wrong to shoo them from the courtroom while the discussion was being had.

After a weekend off, jurors took just two more hours of deliberations to reach a verdict on all charges. Afterward, Cody told reporters the process was “devastating.” He didn’t elaborate.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sex crimes unless they grant permission, as Haleyi did.

Karen Matthews And Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press


Iraq's al-Sadr, promising reform, is constrained by Iran
Iraq's al-Sadr, promising reform, is constrained by Iran

Last Updated May 20, 2018 at 7:40 am EST

FILE - In this April 30, 2014 file photo, Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr casts his vote at a polling station in the Shiite holy city of Najaf, 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Baghdad, Iraq. Al-Sadr, the influential maverick Shiite cleric whose political coalition beat out Iran's favored candidates to come in first in national elections, says he wants to form a government that puts Iraqis first.(AP Photo/Jaber al-Helo, File)

BAGHDAD – Iraq’s Muqtada al-Sadr, the maverick Shiite cleric whose political coalition beat out Iran’s favoured candidates to come in first in national elections, says he wants to form a government that puts Iraqis first.

The electoral commission announced early Saturday that the militant-turned-populist preacher, who has long spoken out against both Iranian and U.S. influence in Iraq, had defeated his establishment rivals.

Al-Sadr — who is remembered for leading an insurgency against U.S. forces after the 2003 invasion — did not run for a seat himself and is unlikely to become prime minister, but will command a significant number of seats and has already begun informal talks about government formation.

Salah al-Obeidi, a spokesman for al-Sadr’s Sa’eroun political bloc, told The Associated Press that Iraq’s sovereignty was going to be the new government’s “guiding principle.”

“We warn any other country that wants to involve itself in Iraqi politics not to cross the Iraqi people,” he said.

However, even as al-Sadr is in position to nominate a prime minister and set the political agenda for the next four years, he will find his choices limited by Iran.

The Middle East’s pre-eminent Shiite power has a direct line with some of Iraq’s most powerful politicians, and it is trying to rally them as a bloc to undercut al-Sadr.

Al-Sadr’s rise threatens Iran’s claim to speak on behalf of Iraq’s Shiite majority, a precedent that could fuel independent Shiite movements elsewhere. Also at stake are top ministerial posts — political appointments that are a source of patronage and police and military power.

Al-Sadr himself has kept a relatively low public profile. But in a public relations move that appeared to be directed at Iran, he appeared on Thursday with rival cleric Ammar al-Hakim, who has drifted away from Iran’s orbit in recent years, to say the two men share similar visions for the next government.

Tehran has dispatched its top regional military commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, to pull together a coalition to counterbalance al-Sadr, according to an Iraqi Shiite militia commander who is familiar with the meetings.

“Iran won’t accept the creation of a Shiite bloc that is a threat to its interests. It’s a red line,” said the commander, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions.

Al-Sadr’s relationship with Iran is a complicated one. Though he has maintained close ties with Iran’s political and religious leadership, in recent years he has denounced the flow of Iranian munitions to Shiite militias in Iraq, all the while maintaining his own so-called Peace Brigades in the holy city of Samarra, north of Baghdad.

Al-Sadr’s former Mehdi Army militia, which spearheaded an insurgency against the U.S., clashed violently with the Iran-backed Badr Organization last decade.

The militias plugged the gaps left by Iraq’s army as soldiers deserted their posts in the face of the Islamic State group’s lightning campaign in the summer of 2014. With direction from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, they turned the tide against the initial advance. In the years that followed, the militias — co-ordinating with U.S.-backed Iraqi ground forces — slowly pushed IS fighters back. Iraq declared victory over the group last year.

Al-Sadr has said he wants the militias absorbed into the national security forces, a move Iran would find difficult to accept.

Iran is also rankled by al-Sadr’s recent overtures to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are locked in proxy wars with Tehran in Syria and Yemen. Al-Sadr met with the crown princes of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in August, leading Iran’s hard-line Keyhan newspaper to accuse al-Sadr of “selling himself” to the house of Saud.

It is unlikely al-Sadr can pull together a governing coalition without Iran-aligned political groups, which have the votes to form their own alliance that could challenge al-Sadr’s right to name a prime minister.

An electoral alliance of the militias called Fatah, headed by Hadi al-Amiri, the commander of the Badr Organization, won just seven seats fewer than al-Sadr’s bloc. Sa’eroun won 54 seats in Iraq’s 329-seat national assembly, a far cry from the 165 required to claim a majority.

The militias control the powerful Interior Ministry in the outgoing government and will expect a similar position of influence in the new one.

Al-Sadr seems inclined to woo incumbent Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, who is seen as a centrist when it comes to Iranian and U.S. interests, and who appears to be wavering between al-Sadr and al-Amiri.

But Tehran still holds considerable sway with al-Abadi’s al-Nasr bloc, which includes several Iran-aligned figures, including one newly minted deputy who has come under U.S. sanctions for allegedly financing Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

Iran’s political allies in Iraq will try to pressure those figures into deserting al-Abadi and collapsing an al-Sadr alliance if the formulation is not to Tehran’s liking, said a Western diplomat who has been speaking to the sides involved. The diplomat spoke on the condition of anonymity because of media regulations.

That gives Iran — and al-Abadi — leverage over al-Sadr to moderate his positions on the militias and Iran.

Hanging above the talks is the implied threat by all sides to mobilize their followers — and militias — if they feel they are being shortchanged. The collective effect could be to push al-Sadr’s bloc toward a broader governing coalition that would dilute his reform agenda.

His top showing at the ballot box means the next prime minister will have to introduce a civil service law that al-Sadr has championed as an antidote to Iraq’s endemic corruption, said Kirk Sowell, the publisher of Inside Iraqi Politics, a political and security newsletter. But that doesn’t mean the Cabinet or parliament will sign off on it.

“There’s not going to be a functioning majority,” said Sowell. “It’ll be a hodge-podge, coalition government, and it’s not going to be any more stable than the last one.”

___

Associated Press writer Susannah George contributed to this report.

