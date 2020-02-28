Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump picks Ratcliffe to be top intelligence official again
by Deb Riechmann, The Associated Press
Posted Feb 28, 2020 5:43 pm EST
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas., questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has nominated Ratcliffe again to be nation's top intelligence official. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday picked Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be the nation’s top intelligence official, overseeing the the 17 U.S. spy agencies that the president has repeatedly scorned.
The president earlier nominated the two-term Republican congressman from Texas to be the new director of national intelligence. But in early August, Trump abruptly withdrew his name amid growing questions about Ratcliffe’s qualifications for the job. Democrats and Republicans criticized him for having little experience in the field of intelligence.
“John is an outstanding man of great talent!” Trump said in announcing his choice in a tweet.
If confirmed by the Senate, Ratcliffe would replace Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist who is currently serving as acting national intelligence director while keeping his title as U.S. ambassador to Germany.