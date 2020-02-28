Loading articles...

Trail improvements planned at Bandelier National Monument

BANDELIER NATIONAL MONUMENT, N.M. — The National Park Service says the popular loop trail at Bandelier National Monument will be getting a much-needed facelift this summer.

Officials say the 1.2-mile (1.93-kilometre) paved path at the bottom of Frijoles Canyon is showing the effects of weather, time and tons of foot traffic. The trail provides access to dozens of archaeological sites.

Acting Superintendent Dennis Milligan said visitors should expect rerouting, closures and delays. The work is scheduled to begin in May and will last from four to six months.

Starting in May, visitors also will be required to take a shuttle bus from the White Rock visitor centre to access the monument’s most visited area in Frijoles Canyon. The shuttle helps relive the shortage of parking during the busy season.

The shuttles will run daily from May 14 through Oct. 14.

###

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
A single right lane of the #WB401 has reopened at Renforth. Still significant delays approaching the 427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 10:36 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 10:35PM UPDATE: All that’s left is this lonely and narrow streamer of Lake Effect Snow. Not packing that much of a punch...@6…
Latest Weather
Read more