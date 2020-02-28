The Latest: Confusion in immigration courts after ruling

The Latest on a court ruling putting the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy on hold (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A federal court’s ruling that temporarily blocks the Trump administration’s policy forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico has produced confusion in some immigration courtrooms.

Immigration Judge Philip Law in San Diego delayed a final hearing on a Honduran man’s asylum case to April 17 after a government attorney couldn’t answer his questions about the effect of Friday’s ruling.

The government attorney said she asked her supervisor how to address the ruling and that he didn’t know what to do either.

Law ordered the government to file a legal brief. Law said it wasn’t his call on whether the asylum-seeker would stay in the U.S. or be returned to Mexico, deferring to the Department of Homeland Security.

The government attorney later told the asylum-seeker that he may get released in the U.S.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the “Remain in Mexico” policy that the Trump administration put in place for those seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Associated Press