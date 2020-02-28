Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario confirms seventh coronavirus case; man had travelled to Iran
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 28, 2020 11:15 am EST
TORONTO — Ontario health officials say the province now has a seventh confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
The chief medical officer of health says the newest patient is a man in his 50s who had travelled to Iran.
Dr. David Williams says the man arrived in Toronto on Tuesday and went to the emergency department of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre the next day.
He says proper protocols went into place at the hospital and the man was isolated as he was tested for the virus known as COVID-19.
The man was sent home the same day to recover and has been in self-isolation since then.
This marks the country’s 14th confirmed case, with the other seven in British Columbia, and Quebec announced its first presumptive positive case Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.
The Canadian Press
{* loginWidget *}