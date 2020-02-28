Loading articles...

Nigeria confirms coronavirus, first in sub-Saharan Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s health authorities have reported the country’s first case of a new coronavirus in Lagos, the first confirmed case of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Commissioner for Health for Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, said Friday that an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Feb. 25 from Milan on a business trip fell ill the next day.

Commissioner Akin Abayomi said the man was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing. The patient was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and was being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

The Associated Press

