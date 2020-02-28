Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man in his 80s becomes 8th case of coronavirus in Ontario
by News Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2020 10:11 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 28, 2020 at 11:07 pm EST
Matt Dunn, a researcher for the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh, holds dead samples of the coronavirus (COVID-19) (Nate Guidry/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed an eighth case of the coronavirus in Ontario.
The patient is a man in his 80’s who showed up at Scarborough General Hospital on Feb. 27 after returning on Feb. 20 from Egypt.
“The patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was tested for COVID-19,” read a statement from the province late Friday night. “The man was discharged home the same day feeling well and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where he remains.”
Health officials say that throughout his travels, the man wore a mask.
Toronto Public Health says it is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.
The news comes on the same day the province confirmed the seventh case of coronavirus, a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on Tuesday after travelling to Iran.
While 22 cases remain under investigation, according to the province, officials maintain that the risk of being infected in Ontario remains “very low.”