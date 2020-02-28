Man in his 80s becomes 8th case of coronavirus in Ontario

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed an eighth case of the coronavirus in Ontario.

The patient is a man in his 80’s who showed up at Scarborough General Hospital on Feb. 27 after returning on Feb. 20 from Egypt.

“The patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was tested for COVID-19,” read a statement from the province late Friday night. “The man was discharged home the same day feeling well and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where he remains.”

Health officials say that throughout his travels, the man wore a mask.

Toronto Public Health says it is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.

The news comes on the same day the province confirmed the seventh case of coronavirus, a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on Tuesday after travelling to Iran.

While 22 cases remain under investigation, according to the province, officials maintain that the risk of being infected in Ontario remains “very low.”