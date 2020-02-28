Man in his 20s in hospital after Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at an east end hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say they were called after a man in his 20s showed up at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Ellesmere Road and Neilson Road around 8:17 p.m.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say they believe the shooting may have occurred in the area of Brimley and Ellesmere roads.