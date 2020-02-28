Loading articles...

Man in his 20s in hospital after Scarborough shooting

Last Updated Feb 28, 2020 at 10:44 pm EST

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after a man showed up at an east end hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say they were called after a man in his 20s showed up at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Ellesmere Road and Neilson Road around 8:17 p.m.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say they believe the shooting may have occurred in the area of Brimley and Ellesmere roads.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 10:04 PM
Clear! #WB401 approaching Neilson in the express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:36 PM
Retweeted @CarlHLam: 10:35PM UPDATE: All that’s left is this lonely and narrow streamer of Lake Effect Snow. Not packing that much of a punch...@6…
Latest Weather
Read more