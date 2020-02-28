Loading articles...

Harley-Davidson CEO to leave struggling motorcycle maker

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich is leaving the struggling motorcycle maker.

The Milwaukee company announced Friday that he’ll leave his post and seat on the Harley’s board of directors.

Board member Jochen Zeitz will become acting president and CEO while a board search committee is formed and Harley hires an outside search firm to fill the job.

Levatich will stay on through March to assist with the transition.

Zeitz also was named board chairman, replacing Michael Cave, who becomes presiding director.

Levatich said in a statement that the board is confident that its leadership experience and understanding of the company will bring an effective transition.

The Associated Press

