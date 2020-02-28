Loading articles...

If a coronavirus pandemic is inevitable, what should Canada be doing now?

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, centre, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, right, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health and Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto attend a news conference in Toronto, on Jan. 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

In today’s Big Story podcast, while governments and health organizations bicker over the use of the p-word, it’s becoming clearer every day that countries are struggling to contain CoVid-19. To most scientists, it now looks like a much wider spread is a matter of when, not if. Even in Canada.

David Fisman, who joined us last month to explain what epidemiologists look for in the early days of a virus, returns to talk us through the worrying turn CoVid-19 has taken. What’s likely to come in the next few days and weeks? And what can Canada — from the federal government to ordinary citizens — do to prepare for what now seems inevitable?

GUEST: Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist, the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:13 AM
COLLISION - WB 401 at Hurontario collectors, the left lane is blocked. Things getting very slow, it's right before a construction zone.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 3am Feb 28. Some intense, persistent snow squalls are affecting parts of the GTA. This activity will gradual…
Latest Weather
Read more