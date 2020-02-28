Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If a coronavirus pandemic is inevitable, what should Canada be doing now?
by The Big Story
Posted Feb 28, 2020 5:02 am EST
Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario, centre, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, right, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health and Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health for the City of Toronto attend a news conference in Toronto, on Jan. 27, 2020, as officials provide an update on the coronavirus in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
In today’s Big Story podcast, while governments and health organizations bicker over the use of the p-word, it’s becoming clearer every day that countries are struggling to contain CoVid-19. To most scientists, it now looks like a much wider spread is a matter of when, not if. Even in Canada.
David Fisman, who joined us last month to explain what epidemiologists look for in the early days of a virus, returns to talk us through the worrying turn CoVid-19 has taken. What’s likely to come in the next few days and weeks? And what can Canada — from the federal government to ordinary citizens — do to prepare for what now seems inevitable?
GUEST: Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist, the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto