If a coronavirus pandemic is inevitable, what should Canada be doing now?

In today’s Big Story podcast, while governments and health organizations bicker over the use of the p-word, it’s becoming clearer every day that countries are struggling to contain CoVid-19. To most scientists, it now looks like a much wider spread is a matter of when, not if. Even in Canada.

David Fisman, who joined us last month to explain what epidemiologists look for in the early days of a virus, returns to talk us through the worrying turn CoVid-19 has taken. What’s likely to come in the next few days and weeks? And what can Canada — from the federal government to ordinary citizens — do to prepare for what now seems inevitable?

GUEST: Dr. David Fisman, epidemiologist, the Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

