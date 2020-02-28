Loading articles...

New case of coronarvirus confirmed in Toronto man who travelled to Iran

Last Updated Feb 28, 2020 at 11:32 am EST

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The province of Ontario is reporting a new confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Toronto.

In a release, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health said the latest case is a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on Tuesday after travelling to Iran.

He went to Sunnybrook Health Science Centre’s emergency department the next day, and has since tested positive for the virus.

“The established infection prevention and control protocols were initiated; the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was being tested for COVID-19. The man was discharged home the same day and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where he remains,” the release states.

It marks the seventh case of coronavirus in Ontario. Three cases are considered resolved. Twenty-two remain under investigation according to the province’s website.

The province maintains that the risk of being infected in Ontario remains “very low.”

On Thursday, Ontario announced the first instance of human-to-human transmission in the province after the husband of an infected woman in Toronto also tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the woman in her 60s had recently travelled to Iran. Her husband, who is in his 60s, was not in Iran with his wife, but contracted the virus after her return.

Patients in all of the other previous cases had a recent travel history to China.

Both the husband and wife are in self-isolation at home in Toronto and are doing well, said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: EB 401 approaching Keele express, the two left lanes are blocked with a collision. EB 401 east of the 400 t…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Please do your best to clear your cars!
Latest Weather
Read more