New case of coronarvirus confirmed in Toronto man who travelled to Iran

The province of Ontario is reporting a new confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Toronto.

In a release, Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health said the latest case is a man in his 50s who arrived in Toronto on Tuesday after travelling to Iran.

He went to Sunnybrook Health Science Centre’s emergency department the next day, and has since tested positive for the virus.

“The established infection prevention and control protocols were initiated; the patient was cared for at the hospital using all appropriate precautions, including being isolated as he was being tested for COVID-19. The man was discharged home the same day and, per protocols, went into self-isolation where he remains,” the release states.

It marks the seventh case of coronavirus in Ontario. Three cases are considered resolved. Twenty-two remain under investigation according to the province’s website.

The province maintains that the risk of being infected in Ontario remains “very low.”

On Thursday, Ontario announced the first instance of human-to-human transmission in the province after the husband of an infected woman in Toronto also tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health said the woman in her 60s had recently travelled to Iran. Her husband, who is in his 60s, was not in Iran with his wife, but contracted the virus after her return.

Patients in all of the other previous cases had a recent travel history to China.

Both the husband and wife are in self-isolation at home in Toronto and are doing well, said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health.