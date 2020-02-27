Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Senate to suspend Beyak again despite apology for posting offensive letters
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 27, 2020 3:14 pm EST
The Senate ethics committee is recommending that Sen. Lynn Beyak continue her suspension — without pay. A picture of Senator Lynn Beyak accompanies other Senators official portraits on a display outside the Senate on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Senate has voted to suspend Sen. Lynn Beyak a second time over derogatory letters about Indigenous Peoples posted on her website.
Senators have approved a report from the upper house’s ethics committee, which recommended Beyak be suspended without pay for the duration of the current parliamentary session.
The report was adopted “on division” – meaning with some opposition, though there was no recorded vote.
Beyak was kicked out of the Conservative caucus and eventually suspended without pay last May after refusing to remove the offensive letters from her website – a suspension that ended automatically when Parliament dissolved for last fall’s federal election.
She apologized on Tuesday, after which some of her former Conservative colleagues tried unsuccessfully to refer the matter back to the committee.
However, Independent senators took the position that Beyak needed to be suspended again while undergoing anti-racism training and that the matter could be revisited after that.