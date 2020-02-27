Loading articles...

Saskatchewan and Manitoba face huge debt under current policies: report

A man walks on Parliament Hill during a snow storm in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Over 25cm of snow was expected to fall on the region as a winter storm passed through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Parliament’s budget watchdog says Saskatchewan and Manitoba face huge increases in their debt loads unless the provinces change their fiscal policies or Ottawa increases transfer payments.

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says Manitoba and Saskatchewan would each need to cut more than $2 billion from annual spending or increase taxes to keep their debt-to-GDP levels sustainable.

One alternative, he says, is higher annual increases in transfer payments from the federal government.

Giroux says all provinces face pressure from an aging population and increased health-care costs.

He says Manitoba and Saskatchewan will also take a hit because of fairly strong growth in their overall population, which will require increased social spending that will outpace federal transfers.

Giroux says British Columbia and Alberta are in much better positions, but B.C.’s economy could weaken enough to qualify for federal equalization payments sometime around 2060.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Brimley collectors - centre lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:36 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Last year on this date (Feb27) #Toronto YYZ had a record snowfall of 18.4cm. And of course we had snow on the date this…
Latest Weather
Read more