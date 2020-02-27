Loading articles...

Raptors coach prepping for music performance in Toronto

Raptors coach Nick Nurse and President Masai Ujiri are pictured. CREDIT: Toronto Raptors

Raptors Coach Nick Nurse just earned his 100th win as a NBA head coach on Sunday with the team’s historic win over the Indiana Pacers.

While many of Raptors nation know him as the man helping coach the bench to their first NBA Championship, he is also a talented musician.

He’s often pictured traveling around with his guitar case and you may have even seen the video of him rocking out with Juno Award-winning band The Arkells at Budweiser Stage in Toronto last summer.

