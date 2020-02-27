Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Raptors coach prepping for music performance in Toronto
by Lindsay Dunn
Posted Feb 27, 2020 12:15 pm EST
Raptors coach Nick Nurse and President Masai Ujiri are pictured. CREDIT: Toronto Raptors
Raptors Coach Nick Nurse just earned his 100th win as a NBA head coach on Sunday with the team’s historic win over the Indiana Pacers.
While many of Raptors nation know him as the man helping coach the bench to their first NBA Championship, he is also a talented musician.
He’s often pictured traveling around with his guitar case and you may have even seen the video of him rocking out with Juno Award-winning band The Arkells at Budweiser Stage in Toronto last summer.
Sign, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours ft. Coach. ❤️ @Raptors. (
Now, the coach is combining his love of sports and music and putting it towards a cause close to his heart.
“I am getting ready to have a performance on March 11,” Nurse told CityNews. “We are having a kick-off for the Nick Nurse Foundation.”
Nurse’s foundation will support music programs for kids around the Toronto area. The Raptors coach already has a long list of fans in the music industry so get ready for a collaboration or two during the night.
“I’ve been working on four songs right now for the performance,” but Nurse remained mum about whether they were cover songs or original music. “But, we have a lot of bands coming in and I’m going to sit in with at least one of them,” he added.
But how much has he been able to practice though given the Raptors intense game and practice schedule?
“I’ve been traveling around with it most days and I am able to get a practice in between those moments on a good day,” said Nurse
Raptors rookie Matt Thomas says he thought he heard his coach practicing in his office earlier this week.
“The other day I thought I heard him playing the piano before the game in his office but apparently it was just a recording,” Thomas said with a smile. “But I haven’t been able to see him perform yet.”
The Raptors next game is Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets at the Scotiabank Arena and details about the Nurse’s kick-off concert are expected to be released soon.