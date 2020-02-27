Loading articles...

Quebec reports first presumptive case of coronavirus

Last Updated Feb 27, 2020 at 8:56 pm EST

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec public health officials are reporting the province’s first presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Danielle McCann announced tonight that the patient, a woman from the Montreal region, had recently returned from Iran.

Health officials say that apart from visiting the clinic where she was diagnosed, the woman’s contacts in Montreal were limited to family and friends.

She travelled to Montreal on a flight from Doha, Qatar.

McCann says testing by the province’s public health lab came back positive for the new coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

If confirmed, it would be the 14th confirmed case of the virus in Canada, and the first outside Ontario and British Columbia.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Lakeshore at Jarvis - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #EBLakeshore
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Winds have been really strong today! Our strongest gust came during the 2 p.m. hour at 78 km/h. Winds will be str…
Latest Weather
Read more