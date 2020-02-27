Quebec reports first presumptive case of coronavirus

Quebec public health officials are reporting the province’s first presumptive case of the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Danielle McCann announced tonight that the patient, a woman from the Montreal region, had recently returned from Iran.

Health officials say that apart from visiting the clinic where she was diagnosed, the woman’s contacts in Montreal were limited to family and friends.

She travelled to Montreal on a flight from Doha, Qatar.

McCann says testing by the province’s public health lab came back positive for the new coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, but the result needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

If confirmed, it would be the 14th confirmed case of the virus in Canada, and the first outside Ontario and British Columbia.