Quebec man pleads guilty to killing sex worker while out on day parole

QUEBEC — A man sentenced to life in prison in 2006 for the murder of his partner has pleaded guilty to killing a sex worker while out on day parole.

Eustachio Gallese, 51, entered the plea to a charge of first-degree murder this morning at the Quebec City courthouse.

He was accused of killing Marylene Levesque in a Quebec City hotel on Jan. 22.

After initially being charged with second-degree murder, it was upgraded to first-degree murder Monday.

In 2006, Gallese was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 15 years after he killed his 32-year-old partner, Chantale Deschenes, by beating her with a hammer before repeatedly stabbing her.

As part of his day parole, a risk-management strategy was developed to allow Gallese to meet women to respond to his “sexual needs” — a provision that has triggered a full federal probe by the Commissioner of the Correctional Service and the chair of the Parole Board of Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020

The Canadian Press