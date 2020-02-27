Loading articles...

Pilot, paramedic injured after Ornge helicopter struck by green laser in Toronto

A green laser being pointed at an aircraft is captured by Ornge flight crew on Feb. 15, 2020. HANDOUT/Ornge

A pilot and a paramedic were both injured after an Ornge helicopter was struck by a green laser in Toronto.

The air ambulance was heading back to Billy Bishop Airport after finishing a call at SickKids hospital on Feb. 15, when it was struck in the area of Richmond and Sherbourne Streets around 8:50 p.m.

The helicopter was able to return to the airport without any incident. A report was filed with Toronto police and Transport Canada.

The pilot and paramedic both suffered an eye injury and were checked out at a local hospital.

A video of the laser was also captured by the flight crew and shared with police.

Ornge said they already have five reported laser strikes this year, compared to just three in all of 2019.

Officials are also reminding the public of the dangers of pointing lasers as it can cause temporary or permanent blindness, distract or injure an Ornge paramedics, distract pilots and cause further injury to Ornge patients.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft also can cost you up to $100,000 in fines or five years in prison if convicted under the Aeronautics Act.

