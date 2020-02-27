New virus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 83,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,788 deaths among 78,824 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 92 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 2,022 cases, 13 deaths

— Japan: 918 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 8 deaths

— Italy: 650 cases, 15 deaths

— Iran: 254 cases, 26 deaths

— Singapore: 96

— United States: 60

— Kuwait: 43

— Thailand: 40

— Bahrain: 33

— Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23

— Malaysia: 23

— Germany: 21

— France: 38 cases, 2 deaths

— Spain: 17

— Vietnam: 16

— United Kingdom: 15

— United Arab Emirates: 19

— Canada: 14

— Iraq: 6

— Russia: 5

— Switzerland: 5

— Oman: 6

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Croatia: 3

— Greece: 3

— Israel: 3

— Lebanon: 3

— Pakistan: 2

— Finland: 2

— Austria: 2

— Sweden: 7

— Egypt: 1

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Georgia: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Netherlands: 1

— Romania: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Norway: 1

— Denmark: 1

— Brazil 1

The Associated Press