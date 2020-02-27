Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,717.44, down 324.48 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down six cents, or 5.08 per cent, to $1.12 on 8.9 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $2.20, or 3.01 per cent, to $70.90 on 6.6 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down six cents, or 2.99 per cent, to $1.95 on 6.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.35, or 2.59 per cent, to $50.84 on 6.1 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 4.14 per cent, to $3.47 on 5.7 million shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Down 22 cents, or 3.58 per cent, to $5.93 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Toronto Dominion Bank Group. — Toronto Dominion Bank Group marked the start of its financial year by being the only member of the Big Six to fall short of analyst expectations. The Toronto-based bank reported Thursday a first-quarter profit of $3 billion, up from $2.4 billion in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, TD said it earned $1.66 per diluted share for the quarter, compared with an adjusted profit of $1.57 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2019. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.69 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

TMX Group Ltd. (TSX:X). Down $1.69 or 1.5 per cent to $112.63. Trading abruptly ended early Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange and several other TMX Group Ltd. markets after the company suspended the exchanges because of what it says were technical issues. The trading halts, which came a over than two hours before the scheduled close, came on another day of sharp losses on fears of the novel coronavirus’s effect on global economic growth. The TSX fell as much as 585 points and was down 325 points, or 1.9 per cent, when it was halted, while U.S. markets fell more than four per cent.

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA). ‘Down $2.16 or 2.96 per cent to $70.93. National Bank of Canada took a charge relating to a tax-fraud investigation but nonetheless topped expectations, reporting a 10-per-cent profit jump in its latest quarter. The Montreal-based bank revealed Thursday that it had incurred a charge of three cents per share related to Maple Financial Group Inc., a financial services business in which National Bank has a 24.9-per-cent equity interest. Since September 2015, German prosecutors have been investigating the trading activities of Maple subsidiary Maple Bank GmbH between 2006 and 2010 for suspected violation of tax laws.

TC Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A). Up 13 cent to $16.54. TC Transcontinental is launching a plastic recycling group to handle materials within its packaging operations and plastics recovered from other commercial, industrial and agricultural sources. The Montreal-based printer and packaging company says it will purchase equipment to convert flexible plastics into recycled plastic granules and will be on the lookout for potential acquisitions. Chief executive Francois Olivier says the decision stems from the company’s desire and that of many customers to differentiate themselves by offering products containing recycled plastic.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Down $1.07 or 4.5 per cent to $22.60. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. increased its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $17.5 million. The company says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share, up from its previous rate of 14.5 cents per share. Maple Leaf says its profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 amounted to 14 cents per share compared with a profit of $11.9 million or 10 cents per share in the last three months of 2018. Sales totalled $1 billion, up from $893.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned 12 cents per share, down from an adjusted profit of 29 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press