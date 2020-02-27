Drivers facing messy commute with slippery roads, blowing snow

The snow plows and salters have been out all night, but it is still a treacherous drive across the GTA on Thursday morning.

A snowfall warning remains in effect for Toronto and the rest of the GTA. There were some school bus cancellations in the GTA and beyond — click here for a list.

Snow started falling on Wednesday morning but due to the above-zero temperatures there was not a lot of accumulation. The snowfall intensified in the evening and overnight hours.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said as of midnight, Pearson airport recorded 11.4 centimetres of snow — which broke the snowfall record of 10.6 centimetres set on Feb. 26, 1979.

Taylor said the GTA could get another five centimetres of snow early this morning. However, flurries are still expected to hang around for a bit. The region could another two or three centimetres of snow by the afternoon or evening.

She said although the snowfall warning is likely to end at some point in the morning, intense snow squalls are expected off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. Some of these squalls could extend to parts of the GTA at times.

Drivers across the region will be faced with hazardous road conditions at times with blowing snow, with wind gusts that could exceed 80 km/h.

Police have been busy across the GTA, dealing with several crashes that increased as the conditions worsened throughout the night.

Toronto police said that from noon Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday officers responded to more than 100 crashes with 28 people hurt but none of the injuries have been serious.

In a tweet just before 6 a.m., the OPP said they responded to around 180 crashes in the GTA over the past 12 hours.