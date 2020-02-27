Loading articles...

FBI conducting probe at Houston school district offices

HOUSTON — FBI agents descended on the administrative offices of the Houston Independent School District on Thursday, although it’s unclear what they were looking into at one of the county’s largest school systems.

Agents arrived at the school offices at around 8 a.m. for what FBI spokeswoman CJ Jones would only describe as a “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” She there is no threat to the public’s safety. Agents could be seen walking in and out of the building, which is about 7 miles (11 kilometres) northwest of the city’s downtown.

The district said in an emailed statement that there was no danger to students or staff and that it was “fully co-operating.” District officials didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

The Associated Press

