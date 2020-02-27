Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert:Quebec reports first presumptive case of coronavirus

Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann responds to reporters questions before entering a government caucus meeting Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec public health officials are reporting the province's first presumptive case of the new coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

MONTREAL — Quebec public health officials are reporting the province’s first presumptive case of the new coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19.

Health Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement Thursday night.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

