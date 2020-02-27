Loading articles...

Correction: Barr-Religious Broadcasters story

NASHVILLE — In a story Feb. 26, 2020, about the National Religious Broadcasters convention), The Associated Press erroneously reported that attorney Jay Sekulow was scheduled to appear on a panel with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Sekulow was scheduled to speak separately after DeVos.

The Associated Press

