Blue Jays confirm plan to extend safety netting at Rogers Centre

The Blue Jays have now confirmed the plan to extend the netting along the first and third base lines at Roger Centre as part of the plan to improve fan safety.

Industry sources confirmed the new plan to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi on Wednesday.

The organization says the netting will be installed before Opening Day on March 26.

The new netting will stretch the full length of the third and first baseline walls – but will not connect to the foul poles – and rise 30 feet to match the existing netting behind home plate.

“In order to maintain the current netting height without adding support poles, the field facing walls of the dugouts, media bays, and baseline walls have been shifted forward to ensure the net can run flush along a cable around the lower bowl,” the organization said in a release Thursday.

“These modifications will reduce foul ball territory; however, despite the change, Rogers Centre still will have one of the largest foul ball territories in Major League Baseball. ”

The Jays first announced the intention to expand the netting at both Rogers Centre and TD Ballpark in Dunedin where the Blue Jays’ spring training takes place, in August of last year.