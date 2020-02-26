Loading articles...

Unspecified threat forces evacuation of Casino Rama Resort

Last Updated Feb 26, 2020 at 4:20 pm EST

A sign in front of Casino Rama in Orilia Ont., on January 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/J.P. Moczulski

Casino Rama has been evacuated after an unspecified threat was called in to the Orillia resort.

Orillia OPP say an anonymous threat was called in to them around 2 p.m.

Rob Mitchell, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Gateway Casinos in Ontario, tells 680 News someone called the OPP threatening patrons, forcing the facility into lockdown.

“We immediately began to evacuate all our guests and staff and we’ve effectively put the facility in lockdown and the OPP are currently conducting an investigation.”

All guests and staff have been sent home and no injuries have been reported.

This is the first time the resort and casino have been evacuated since it opened in 1996.

