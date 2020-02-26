Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Unspecified threat forces evacuation of Casino Rama Resort
by News Staff
Posted Feb 26, 2020 4:09 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 26, 2020 at 4:20 pm EST
A sign in front of Casino Rama in Orilia Ont., on January 14, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/J.P. Moczulski
Casino Rama has been evacuated after an unspecified threat was called in to the Orillia resort.
Orillia OPP say an anonymous threat was called in to them around 2 p.m.
Rob Mitchell, Director of Communications and Public Affairs for Gateway Casinos in Ontario, tells 680 News someone called the OPP threatening patrons, forcing the facility into lockdown.
“We immediately began to evacuate all our guests and staff and we’ve effectively put the facility in lockdown and the OPP are currently conducting an investigation.”
All guests and staff have been sent home and no injuries have been reported.
This is the first time the resort and casino have been evacuated since it opened in 1996.
