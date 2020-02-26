Toronto students face the world head-on

Almost 200 portraits of students and staff line the wall outside Queen Alexander Middle School in Toronto.

The Riverside school is now part of a global art project called INSIDE OUT by artist JR representing inclusion, diversity and community.

Art Project Coordinator Daniel Lui says, “given the unique cross-section of all the communities that converge on our school, I wanted to create the opportunity for them to show themselves to the community; and for the community to see what our school is about.”

The project was funded by donations, grants and the school’s budget and uses a biodegradable wheat paste so the photos do not harm the environment.

“It represents a really safe and positive space in the school and that everyone is included,” said Samuel, a Grade 8 student at the school, who added it’s a great way to connect with the community.

Around 100 more portraits will be added to the middle school in the coming weeks. Each INSIDE OUT project around the world is documented online, with over 260,000 participants in 129 countries.