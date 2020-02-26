How Teck’s Frontier withdrawal became a symbol of divided Canada

In today’s Big Story podcast, Teck Resources’ Frontier project was supposed to bring thousands of badly needed jobs to Alberta. It won’t. The company announced this week it was shelving the project as the deadline for approval from the federal government loomed.

Did they pull the application because they knew it would fail? Did Justin Trudeau’s government, intentionally or not, kill this project with delays and indecision? That certainly seems to be what Alberta’s government believes. And after months of rhetoric between Alberta and Ottawa, the tension between the two administrations is close to the boiling point. So what happens next?

GUEST: Jason Markusoff, Maclean’s

