Loading articles...

Police respond to 'critical incident' at MillerCoors

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the MillerCoors campus amid reports of a possible shooting.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

MillerCoors public relations confirmed to WISN that there was an incident.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 at Yonge express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:53 PM
1000% #onstorm
Latest Weather
Read more