Possible outside worker job action in Toronto could impact snow clearing

Possible job action by Toronto’s outside workers could impact snow clearing operations.

CUPE Local 416 and the city will be in a legal strike position or lockout position as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Some winter road staff are among the 5,000 workers that could be off the job.

However, city manager Chris Murray told 680 NEWS a lot of that work is contracted out.

“We expect the streets to be cleared and we expect people to be able to continue to move around,” he explained. “I don’t expected it will be as perfect, or as close to perfect, as we typically like to get it.”

Toronto and the GTA are under a snowfall warning, as a slow-moving storm sweeps into the region on Wednesday.

Environment Canada said snow will become heavy in the afternoon and continue into the evening, before tapering to flurries overnight.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said around 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall by Thursday morning — meaning it could be a messy commute to work if the streets aren’t clear.

Meantime, the city’s inside workers have asked the province for a no board report. Once it’s issued, it starts a 17-day countdown to a possible work stoppage.