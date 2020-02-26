Loading articles...

Convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo seeking parole again

Last Updated Feb 26, 2020 at 12:52 pm EST

Marco Muzzo, right, arrives with family at the courthouse for his sentencing hearing in Newmarket on Feb. 23, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three children and their grandfather a car crash back in 2015, is seeking parole once again.

Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016.

The victims were nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville. The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured.

His hearing is scheduled to be held on April 28 at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, where he is being held as a minimum security offender.

Muzzo was denied day and full parole at his first hearing in 2018 as the parole board said he lacked insight into his drinking habits and the risk they pose to others.

The Parole Board of Canada also said at the time that Muzzo had sabotaged his progress by severely underestimating his issues with alcohol.

The crash took place after Muzzo had returned from his bachelor party in Florida on a private plane and picked up his car at Pearson International Airport. He was speeding and drove through a stop sign, T-boning the minivan carrying the Neville-Lake family, his court case heard.

The mother of the children Muzzo killed, Jennifer Neville-Lake, told the Parole Board at his first hearing that his expressions of remorse rung hollow as he had sought parole at the first opportunity.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: NB 404 app. Steeles. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:33 AM
Snow is the main attraction on this Wednesday but the winds are a big concern for Thursday and Friday! We’ve got…
Latest Weather
Read more