Convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo seeking parole again

Convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three children and their grandfather a car crash back in 2015, is seeking parole once again.

Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016.

The victims were nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville. The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured.

His hearing is scheduled to be held on April 28 at Beaver Creek Institution in Gravenhurst, where he is being held as a minimum security offender.

Muzzo was denied day and full parole at his first hearing in 2018 as the parole board said he lacked insight into his drinking habits and the risk they pose to others.

The Parole Board of Canada also said at the time that Muzzo had sabotaged his progress by severely underestimating his issues with alcohol.

The crash took place after Muzzo had returned from his bachelor party in Florida on a private plane and picked up his car at Pearson International Airport. He was speeding and drove through a stop sign, T-boning the minivan carrying the Neville-Lake family, his court case heard.

The mother of the children Muzzo killed, Jennifer Neville-Lake, told the Parole Board at his first hearing that his expressions of remorse rung hollow as he had sought parole at the first opportunity.