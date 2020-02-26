7 dogs rescued from house fire near Eglinton and Dufferin

Seven dogs were rescued after a one-alarm fire in a basement of a home near Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

Firefighters were called to the home on Ennerdale Road just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto Fire said five puppies and two adult dogs were rescued. Animal Services was called in to check on the dogs.

Paramedics treated three people at the scene.

The fire has since been put out.