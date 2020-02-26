City officials confident in flood preparedness projects

A mild winter and lots of rainfall may make living in the city more tolerable, but it could be setting us up for a rough spring along the waterfront, bringing with it the potential risks of flooding.

Currently, Lake Ontario water levels are more than 12 centimetres above those recorded at the same time last year and record high levels are anticipated again this year, according to a release from the City of Toronto.

The city is already planning ahead, recently announcing that “accelerated flood and erosion control work at Toronto Island Park and several waterfront locations” has begun.

According to the city, and in close partnership with the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), waterfront flooding mitigation work includes:

• Geo-technical assessment of road raising for 300 metres of Lakeshore Avenue and 200 metres of Cibola Avenue at Toronto Island Park;

• Construction of a Ward’s Island beach curb;

• Construction of a berm or an increase in the existing seawall’s height at Algonquin Island, pending the outcome of engineering investigations;

• Drainage improvements to the Cherry Beach off-leash area shoreline and;

• Construction of a natural barrier at the eastern beaches.

In 2017, record water levels led to the Toronto Islands being flooded and closed to the public. More than 800 residents, six island businesses, 30 waterfront businesses and two schools were affected by the flooding which resulted in $8 million in damages.

More flooding and erosion across the city in 2019 meant more reactive measures before the federal government promised $12 million to help speed up projects aimed to protect from future events.

Moranne McDonnell, a director of TRCA, says they’ve been working with the city on a long-term solution for Toronto Island since 2018. Other areas are a work-in-progress, with construction happening across the city right through winter and into the spring.

“We have kilometres of shoreline in our jurisdiction here at the TRCA so we’re helping the city with a number of waterfront parks,” she says. “Right from the boundary of Mississauga, right over through our jurisdiction in Scarborough.” She estimated over the next 10 years, they will be working at around 80 sites along the shoreline.

Parks Director with the city, Richard Ubbens echoes McDonnell’s positive outlook, adding that while sandbagging and pumping water has been effective in the past, focusing on infrastructure development is critical.

“So what we’re doing now is undertaking some engineering work just to sort of figure out what we’re dealing with in terms of stability of the some of the infrastructure that’s still there,” he says. “There’s always weather factors, you know, soft ground, and so on but the TRCA is able to undertake a lot of this work from the lake.”

In 2019, the federal government announced $11.9 million in funding for repair and enhancement projects through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, with the city contributing almost $18 million.

To date, three projects have been completed as part of this work at Bluffers Park, Colonel Samuel Smith Park and Humber Bay Shores, and another four are expected to be completed at Bluffers Park, Sunnyside Park, Ashbridges Bay Park and Palace Pier in 2020.

Toronto Island residents participated in a meeting on Feb. 23 to talk about who would take on what responsibilities should there be more flooding. There’s also a question and answer session scheduled for March 2 with public officials to find out what they are doing.