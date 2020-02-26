CIBC first-quarter profit beats expectations, raises quarterly dividend

TORONTO — CIBC raised its dividend as its first-quarter profit topped expectations, boosted by strength in its capital markets and Canadian personal and small business banking operations.

The big bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.46 per common share, up from $1.44 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as CIBC reported a profit of $1.21 billion or $2.63 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $1.18 billion or $2.60 per diluted share a year earlier.

Provision for credit losses totalled $261 million, down from $338 million in its first quarter a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $3.24 per diluted share, up from $3.01 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.99 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

“We delivered a strong first quarter in 2020 as we executed on our client-focused strategy and continued to diversify our earnings growth,” CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CM)

The Canadian Press



