Potential 'winter storm' brewing for the GTA on Wednesday

A special weather statement is in effect for the GTA, ahead of a potential “winter storm” that is expected to move into the region overnight.

“Snow is expected to begin overnight or early Wednesday before becoming heavy Wednesday afternoon,” Environment Canada said in its statement.

“Heavy snow will continue through Wednesday night before tapering to flurries Thursday morning.”

Around 10 to 20 centimetres are possible for most areas, including Toronto.

The national weather agency said some parts of the GTA, including northern York and Durham regions, could end up to 25 centimetres of snow.