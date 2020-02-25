Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sen. Lynn Beyak apologizes for racist letters, says she'll obey ethics report
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 25, 2020 3:28 pm EST
Senator Lynn Beyak waits for the Speech from the Throne to being in the Senate in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Sen. Lynn Beyak says she now regrets insisting that racist letters posted to her website remain online.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Sen. Lynn Beyak sought to stave off suspension from the upper chamber today, apologizing unreservedly for posting offensive letters online and pledging to do more to show her contrition.
Beyak says after careful consideration, she now regrets both posting the letters — which included suggestions that Indigenous cultures are inferior — and later fighting demands she take them down.
She was temporarily suspended from the Senate over the issue, but that automatically ended when Parliament was dissolved for the 2019 federal election.
Last month, the Senate’s ethics committee concluded the suspension should be reinstated, saying Beyak hadn’t sufficiently apologized nor participated in education programs on racism towards Indigenous Peoples in Canada.
Beyak rose in the Senate today to address the report, saying she will comply with the committee’s recommendations.
She says she has learned from the experience, and is sorry, ready to listen and engage meaningfully in the process.
