Puerto Rico governor believes fatal shooting is hate crime
by Danica Coto, The Associated Press
Posted Feb 25, 2020 12:35 pm EST
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The recent killing of a person believed to be a transgender woman that has shocked and angered many in Puerto Rico is likely a hate crime, Gov. Wanda Vázquez said Tuesday.
While no one has been arrested, she said the investigation into the fatal shooting of a person identified as Neulisa Luciano Ruiz is making progress.
“Everything points to this being a hate crime, and that’s how it will be treated,” she said.
The victim’s body was found Monday in the northern town of Toa Baja.
Police are investigating whether a video that was made public where at least two men are heard mocking and threatening a person believed to be the victim followed by gunfire is the actual killing.
Activist Pedro Julio Serrano said in a statement that he was outraged by the killing.
“There’s no doubt that transphobia and intolerance had much to do in this case,” he said.
Police said they had received a complaint about the victim on Sunday from a female who was in a woman’s bathroom at a fast food place when Ruiz allegedly entered.
Danica Coto, The Associated Press
