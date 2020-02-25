Loading articles...

Mastercard names insider as new CEO

Mastercard is naming an insider as its new CEO.

Michael Miebach, who is currently the company’s chief product officer, will takeover for CEO Ajay Banga to start 2021. Banja will become the company’s executive chairman, replacing the retiring Richard Haythornthwaite.

Miebach will also get a seat on the board at the company, based in Purchase, New York.

The Tuesday announcement comes a day after Mastercard Inc. said that first-quarter revenue growth might be about 2 to 3 percentage points lower than previously predicted due to the viral outbreak in China.

Shares fell 2.1% in premarket trading.

Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:30 AM
EB 401 east of Allen collectors, the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:48 AM
Light rain/snow showers end around 9am this morning (Feb25). One more mild day then winter returns. We get back to…
Latest Weather
Read more