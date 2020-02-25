Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Home Depot's same-store sales surge in final quarter of 2019
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 25, 2020 6:28 am EST
In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot Inc. reports financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Home Depot reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter with strong comparable-store sales. The home improvement retailer also boosted its quarterly dividend by 10%.
Shares rose 2% in premarket trading Tuesday.
For the three months ended Feb. 2, Home Depot Inc. earned $2.48 billion, or $2.28 per share. That’s better than the per-share earnings of $2.11 projected by industry analysts, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. A year earlier the Atlanta company earned $2.34 billion, or $2.09 per share.
Revenue declined to $25.78 billion, from $26.49 billion, but that still topped Wall Street’s forecast of $25.75 billion. Sales at stores open at least a year rose 5.2%, which was also better than analysts had expected. Those sales climbed 5.3% in the U.S.
Home Depot anticipates earnings this year of about $10.45 per share, far better than analysts projections of $10.08. It expects revenue growth of approximately 3.5% to 4%.