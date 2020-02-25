Loading articles...

George Weston Ltd. reports fourth-quarter profit up from year-ago mark

Galen Weston, CEO of George Weston Limited speaks at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. George Weston Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier, boosted by its underlying business. The company says its net earnings available to common shareholders totalled $433 million or $2.81 per diluted share, up from $271 million or $1.86 per diluted share in the last three months of 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — George Weston Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier, boosted in part by an improvement in its underlying business, increased ownership in Loblaw and a full year of direct ownership in Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

The retail, bakery and real estate business says its net earnings available to common shareholders totalled $433 million or $2.81 per diluted share, up from $271 million or $1.86 per diluted share in the last three months of 2018.

Sales totalled $12.1 billion, up from $11.7 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, George Weston say sit earned $1.69 per diluted share in the quarter, up from $1.59 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.87 per diluted share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

George Weston’s businesses include Loblaw, Choice Properties and Weston Foods.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WN)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:55 AM
EB QEW approaching Mavis the left lane is blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
Snow will slow all three commutes (Wednesday morning, Wednesday drive home and Thursday morning) but especially for…
Latest Weather
Read more