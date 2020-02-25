Loading articles...

Canary Islands hotel quarantined after virus confirmed

MADRID — Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Island hotel of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

The press office for the town of Adeje said Tuesday that the H10 Adeje Palace hotel was in quarantine.

Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:15 AM
Vehicle Fire - Gerrard east of Parliament. Lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:23 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 4:09am Feb 25 #Toronto seeing some light rain and snow
Latest Weather
Read more