A murder case, a warped reality and a wild conclusion: Part Two

Beverly Smith. DURHAM REGIONAL POLICE/Handout

In today’s Big Story podcast, Alan is sleeping. Outside, police are determining that they’re all in. Nobody goes home until Alan confesses to a decades-old murder. This is as far as a Mr. Big investigation can possibly go, and the cops are determined to bring it home, no matter what comes next.

Today, the story of what happens when you blur the lines of reality a little bit too far.

GUEST: Michael Lista, contributing editor, Toronto Life

Missed Part 1? Listen to it here.

