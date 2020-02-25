Loading articles...

3 killed in small town in Puerto Rico; 1 suspect arrested

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Three people were shot to death in a small town near Puerto Rico’s northern coast, police said Tuesday.

The unidentified bodies of two women and one man were found along a road in the municipality of Toa Alta.

Authorities said one person had been arrested, but did not yet have further details. An officer at the scene did not return a message for comment.

Police said 108 people have been killed so far this year in the U.S. territory of 3.2 million inhabitants. That is 13 more than during the same period last year.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB QEW west of the 427 - crews are now blocking three right lanes. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:07 PM
.@michellemackey has the details on an incoming Texas low! Winter is back. #ONstorm
Latest Weather
Read more