Loading articles...

3 courts, 3 rulings: Carbon tax seen differently in different courts

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney comments on the Teck mine decision in Edmonton on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

EDMONTON — Legal experts say rulings from provincial Appeal Courts on the federal carbon tax aren’t about the tax itself, but rather the government’s legal grounds for it.

The Alberta Court ruled on Monday that the tax is unconstitutional, but Ontario and Saskatchewan backed the levy in decisions last year.

University of Alberta law professor Eric Adams says the judgments differ because each court understood differently what the law is trying to do.

He says the Alberta judges took its goal to be regulating greenhouse gases overall — a much broader goal — rather than just setting a national price on carbon.

Professor David Wright at the University of Calgary says the tax law relies on a little-used section of the Constitution that judges are now grappling with.

Both agree that Ottawa has plenty of other ways to bring in a carbon tax if the Supreme Court rules against it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
NB 400 ramp to EB 401 is partially blocked due to a collision. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:12 AM
Snow will slow all three commutes (Wednesday morning, Wednesday drive home and Thursday morning) but especially for…
Latest Weather
Read more