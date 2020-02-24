Stocks sharply lower...OxyContin maker starts ad campaign for claims...Supreme Court wades into battle over Atlantic Coast Pipel

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 700 points, as virus cases spread beyond China, threatening to disrupt the global economy. The early plunge in U.S. trading has erased the Dow’s gains for the year. At 10:12 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 dropped 81 points to 3,256. The Dow fell 733 points, to 28,257. And the Nasdaq lost 269 points, to 9,309.

UNDATED (AP) — OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is rolling out an advertising campaign to let people know they can file claims against the company over the toll of its opioids. The effort is part of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings, which it is using to try to settle nearly 3,000 lawsuits. Most were filed by state and local governments. Efforts to notify people who might have a claim are a normal part of a bankruptcy. But Purdue’s $23.8 million campaign is unusually expansive.

UNDATED (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of a 605-mile natural gas pipeline and environmental groups who oppose the project. Today, the high court is hearing arguments on a critical permit needed by developers of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Backed by the Trump administration, the project developers are asking the high court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that threw out a permit for the pipeline to cross two national forests, including parts of the Appalachian Trail. The question before the Supreme Court is whether the Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests.

LONDON (AP) — China’s Huawei has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, its first such device to be available internationally. The company took the wraps off the new Mate Xs by video today instead of at a press launch. That’s because the tech show in Spain where it had wanted to unveil the phone was cancelled over worries about the new coronavirus. The new model’s display wraps around the outside when closed and unfolds to a tablet-size eight-inch screen.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the economy is slowing amid fears about the virus outbreak in China, but he remains confident in the long-term future of American business. Buffett appeared on CNBC today after releasing his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders over the weekend. Buffett says the reports he gets from Berkshire’s assortment of more than 90 businesses and stock investments show that business is a little softer now than it was six months ago, but he still remains optimistic about the future.

The Associated Press