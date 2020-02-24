Loading articles...

Man shot near Victoria Park and Finch

Last Updated Feb 24, 2020 at 5:26 am EST

A man was shot at Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate in Scarborough on Feb. 24, 2020. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

A man in his 40s is recovering in hospital after he was shot in Scarborough on Sunday night.

Police were called to Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate, near Victoria Park and Finch avenues, around 10 p.m.

The man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

There is no word on suspects.

