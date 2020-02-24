Loading articles...

When a murder investigation goes horribly wrong: Part One

Beverly Smith. DURHAM REGIONAL POLICE/Handout

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s called a ‘Mr. Big’, and it’s an investigative ploy so unique to us that it’s also known to police around the world as the ‘Canadian Technique’. It involves the creation of an alternative reality to induce a suspect to confess. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. When it doesn’t, it can fail horribly.

When police in Ontario decided to use a Mr. Big setup to try to solve a decades-old cold case, they had no idea just how far they’d end up taking it, or just how badly they’d end up botching it. This is the inside story of a reality bending investigation.

GUEST: Michael Lista, contributing editor, Toronto Life

