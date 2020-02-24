When a murder investigation goes horribly wrong: Part One

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s called a ‘Mr. Big’, and it’s an investigative ploy so unique to us that it’s also known to police around the world as the ‘Canadian Technique’. It involves the creation of an alternative reality to induce a suspect to confess. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. When it doesn’t, it can fail horribly.

When police in Ontario decided to use a Mr. Big setup to try to solve a decades-old cold case, they had no idea just how far they’d end up taking it, or just how badly they’d end up botching it. This is the inside story of a reality bending investigation.

GUEST: Michael Lista, contributing editor, Toronto Life

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.