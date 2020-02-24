Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Minister's comments have stalled negotiations: Catholic teachers union email
by News Staff
Posted Feb 24, 2020 11:01 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 24, 2020 at 11:11 pm EST
Teachers from across Ontario protest at Queen's Park amid a province-wide strike on Feb. 21, 2020. CITYNEWS/David Piedra
Talks between the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) and the government appeared to have broken down again.
In an email that was sent to union members and obtained by CityNews on Monday night, OECTA said they initially suspended strike action this week as a “show of food faith” in order to move forward on the talks.
The email said that that the onus was on the government to come to the table with an acceptable proposal for the union. But after Education Minister Stephen Lecce “spent the weekend making baseless, inflammatory comments about catholic teachers and our association…his negotiating team came to the table with the same proposals to take resources out of the classroom.”
The email said it appeared to OECTA the government had “no real intention of negotiating an agreement.”
“We will not tolerate the government’s disrespect for our members or their insistence on making permanent cuts to publicly funded education,” the email continued.
OECTA said they will continue the administrative strike action, and “will also be considering options for further strike action.”
Please visit CityNews for updates on this story.
